Searchers hope dive flag, inflatable buoy will lead them to missing diver

MAYPORT, Fla. – Search crews are back on the water Monday looking for a missing diver off the coast of Mayport.

The family says Timothy Obi went diving with friends on Saturday morning and didn’t come back up.

Now that the sun is up, additional crews are expected to resume the search. The Coast Guard had a cutter through early Monday morning, and now that the sun is up, an aircraft with the Coast Guard and FWC boats are expected to continue searching.

To give you an idea of how detailed this search has been, this is a tweet shared by the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast Sunday night showing the search patterns.

Combined crews have searched more than 1,400 nautical miles.

The Coast Guard, the JSO Marine Unit, JFRD, and volunteers have all helped in this search. They are searching by both air and boat and using sonar technology.

Timothy Obi was reported missing Saturday after diving off the coast of Mayport. (Provided by family)

Obi’s family shared these pictures with us.

His family says he went diving with friends on Saturday and never came back up. The Coast Guard says they did a safety stop together at 15 feet below the surface but lost contact with Obi around 5 feet below the surface.

Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander of the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said the assumption is that we are looking for someone on the surface, “that’s why we’ve used aircraft as well as boats and ships to continue to saturate that area.”

He is a father and husband. His wife says he is a good swimmer and an experienced diver.

These flyers are posted here at the Mayport Boat Ramp asking anyone who can help search.