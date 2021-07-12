Getting rid of piles of debris lining streets of St. Mary’s

ST. MARY'S, Ga. – The City of St. Mary’s is continuing to clean up from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa, which left damage after an EF2 tornado touched down in the downtown area.

At least 45 homes in St. Mary’s were damaged because of the tornado, and as clean-up continues piles of yard waste and debris continue to grow throughout the downtown area.

Monday, residents can haul their storm debris to the Old Still Road Yard Waste Site in Kingsland from seven in the morning until three in the afternoon. Remember to keep your yard debris and construction debris separated.

The City of St. Marys is continuing to clean up from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa, which spawned an EF2 tornado... Posted by St. Marys Police Department on Sunday, July 11, 2021

The tornado had an overall path of 3.65 miles with winds of up to 130 miles per hour. The affected areas include Norris Street, Point Peter Road, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and people are asked to avoid these areas while cleanup continues.

The National Weather Service Jacksonville says it’s aware of 17 total injuries as a result of the storm, 11 people were hospitalized.

Storm damage can be seen at the corner of Lanes Lane and T Street in St. Marys. (WJXT)

The tornado reached its maximum strength at the Eagle Hammock RV Park, where multiple recreational vehicles were flipped. One was blown about 200 feet into a lake.

Charlie Jacobs, a resident of the RV Park said he heard something that he thought was a tree coming down, “It came through the porch and punched a hole through the roof. When I went back out a few minutes later, it was back to normal,” he said. “Through hurricanes and everything else. Never been a problem. This one was different. This one was scary”

The City of St. Mary’s is reminding residents they need a burn permit before burning. You can call the fire station too if you would like to burn.