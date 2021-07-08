EF-2 tornado spawned near Kings Bay had peak windspeeds of 130 mph

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – As Tropical Storm Elsa moved across North Florida and into Southeast Georgia, the system brought with it heavy rains and wind gusts -- enough to spawn a tornado that resulted in more than a dozen injuries at an RV park near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado that touched down in Camden County on Wednesday was rated at EF-2, packing estimated peak windspeeds of 130 mph. The tornado had an overall path length of 3.65 miles and a width of 200 yards.

The NWS said it’s aware of 17 total injuries as a result of the storm, 11 of which resulted in hospitalizations. That’s more than the 10 originally reported Wednesday by Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay -- all of which were not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The tornado initially touched down along East St. Marys Street -- just north of the St. Marys River, according to the survey. It strengthened to EF-2 intensity, damaging homes along Conyers and Norris streets, before continuing north-northwest, where it produced “EF-1 damage” to a mobile home along Point Peter Road.

The NWS said the tornado reached its maximum strength at the Eagle Hammock RV Park, where multiple recreational vehicles were flipped. One was blown about 200 feet into a lake north of the RV park, where a pickup truck was also found.

An RV was flipped into a lake by a tornado at Kings Bay Navy base during Tropical Storm Elsa (WJXT)

The tornado was on the ground for approximately four minutes, the NWS said. It said the 17 injuries were all reported at the RV park.

It was at least the third tornado confirmed Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida area. The NWS estimates an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Columbia County.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 was responsible for damage in parts of Jacksonville. That tornado packed maximum peak winds between 105 and 110 mph.