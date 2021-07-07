National Weather Service confirms tornado in Southeast Georgia

A tornado touched down early Wednesday evening in Southeast Georgia as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the storm was moving north at 50 mph near St. Marys and causing damage on the ground, the NWS said.

Camden County was under a tornado warning at that time. A tornado warning was in effect for Camden County until about 6:30 p.m.

Radar CC #confirms debris from the tornado in Camden County past St Mary’s heading towards Kings Bay Base.



SHEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY 🌪 @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/8YzvVCujwe — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

KJAX reflectivity and velocity loop of confirmed tornado in southeast Georgia. Storm is moving north at 50 mph and causing damage on the ground. If you’re in the path, please go to #safeplace now and stay there until the threat is over (~615pm) #gawx pic.twitter.com/0Hehlpb2TG — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 7, 2021

Video shared with News4Jax showed several overturned RVs. The person who shared the videos said they were recorded at Kings Bay Base.

KINGS BAY BASE HIT HARD | A tornado touched down this evening in Southeast Georgia as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. https://t.co/af0XaGX3xJ | @LyftGyft pic.twitter.com/sRgTsC6p8H — News4JAX (@wjxt4) July 7, 2021

It was at least the third tornado confirmed Wednesday in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The NWS estimates an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Columbia County. There were also reports of damage in Jacksonville after a confirmed tornado early Wednesday evening.