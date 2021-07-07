Cloudy icon
Local News

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Southeast Georgia

Colette DuChanois
, Web producer

Corley Peel
, Reporter

Georgia
Camden County
Southeast Georgia
A tornado warning was issued for Camden County.
A tornado touched down early Wednesday evening in Southeast Georgia as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the storm was moving north at 50 mph near St. Marys and causing damage on the ground, the NWS said.

Camden County was under a tornado warning at that time. A tornado warning was in effect for Camden County until about 6:30 p.m.

Video shared with News4Jax showed several overturned RVs. The person who shared the videos said they were recorded at Kings Bay Base.

It was at least the third tornado confirmed Wednesday in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The NWS estimates an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Columbia County. There were also reports of damage in Jacksonville after a confirmed tornado early Wednesday evening.

