Search for missing diver suspended

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search for a missing diver last seen Saturday off the coast of Mayport was suspended Tuesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Over four days, about a half-dozen agencies as well as volunteers took part in the search for Timothy Obi, a father of three and husband.

Obi, 36, went spearfishing with friends Saturday morning 46 miles offshore. The Coast Guard said Obi and two other divers did a safety stop together at 15 feet below the surface and then contact was lost with Obi about 5 feet below the surface.

The Coast Guard, the lead agency in the search, expanded the search area on Tuesday to account for environmental conditions and potential drift before making the decision to suspend it.

The Coast Guard said Monday morning that Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission small boats were conducting surface searches, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft was searching with advanced optical/infrared technology, FWC had an air asset on scene, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department planned to conduct side sonar scanning.

Obi’s friends and other volunteers also assisted in the search.