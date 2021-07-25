Officer involved in accident after driver fails to move over

Flagler County – A Flagler County Sheriff Officer’s patrol vehicle was struck in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile-marker 280 around 11 o’clock last night.

An 88-year-old man was traveling southbound when he failed to move over for a previous accident the FCSO was investigating.

The officer’s patrol car was parked in the outside lane of I-95 with all emergency lights activated and was being used to block the lane in order for a tow truck to remove a vehicle involved in a crash.

The front driver’s side fender struck the rear passenger side of the officer’s patrol car. The man continued traveling north on the shoulder before coming to a final rest north of the area of the collision.

This is the second incident in two days in which an officer’s patrol car has been hit due to drivers failing to move over.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane when possible for stopped law enforcement, emergency sanitation, utility service vehicles and tow trucks or wreckers. If it is not possible to move over or when on a two-lane road -- slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

The officer suffered minor injuries.