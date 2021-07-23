FHP: Trooper seriously injured in crash near Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper has serious injuries after a collision Friday evening near the south end of the Buckman Bridge.
FHP said the trooper was near the south end of the bridge and was rear-ended while on a traffic stop. They said the other driver was not injured.
The crash is blocking two southbound lanes of I-295.
⚠️Trooper Involved Crash⚠️— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) July 23, 2021
I-295 SB at Buckman Bridge (south end). Trooper rear ended while on traffic stop. Serious injuries to Trooper. Other driver not injured. Possible impairment involved. Two right lanes blocked. Please seek alternate route. Traffic significantly delayed. pic.twitter.com/bFArKyZ1ge