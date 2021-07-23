Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

FHP: Trooper seriously injured in crash near Buckman Bridge

News4Jax.com staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper has serious injuries after a collision Friday evening near the south end of the Buckman Bridge.

FHP said the trooper was near the south end of the bridge and was rear-ended while on a traffic stop. They said the other driver was not injured.

The crash is blocking two southbound lanes of I-295.

