Coast Guard: Water was calm on day of WaveRunner accident that killed UF Health Jacksonville CEO

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The water was calm on Saturday and conditions were safe at the time of a personal watercraft accident in Palm Beach County that left UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr. dead, according to the Coast Guard.

A man, who did not wish to be named, told News4Jax that he was on the water when he heard the accident reported on the VHF Channel 16.

The man said he later came upon the scene and took a photo of the personal watercraft up on a jetty. He said he also saw a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission group there.

FWC said it responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the personal watercraft incident at the Palm Beach Inlet’s South Jetty. According to FWC, Haley, 56, was operating the Yamaha WaveRunner when he was ejected from the personal watercraft and was found in the water wearing a life jacket. The Coast Guard said he was in unstable condition and one of its boat crews attempted to resuscitate him at the scene. FWC said Haley was taken to a hospital in West Palm Beach, where he died.

A man shared this photo that he took Saturday after the personal watercraft incident. (Provided to WJXT)

The man who was at the scene of the accident echoed what the Coast Guard said about the water that day.

“It was calm,” he said. “It was very calm in the inlet.”

Another man told News4Jax that he and his friend jumped into the water to try to save Haley. He said they were able to keep him above water until first responders arrived.

FWC investigators could be seen at the jetty on Monday. They were taking photos and using a drone to try and piece together what happened. News4Jax has been in contact with FWC and was told that at this time it can’t give out any specific details because it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

