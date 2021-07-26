Suspect charged in 2020 apartment fire murder

William Henry Cone, 29, has been charged with murder and arson more than a year after a teenage girl was killed in an apartment fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder and arson more than a year after a teenage girl was killed in an apartment fire in the Hogan’s Creek area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

William Henry Cone, 29, is believed to be responsible for the death of 17-year-old Aleksandra Micic.

Officers arrived at the 1000 block of West 6th Street on May 29th, 2020 to help the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department put out a fire at an abandoned apartment complex.

JFRD found Micic’s body inside one of the buildings. Her death was later ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she had been shot multiple times.

After a lengthy investigation, Cone was identified and interviewed about the crime. He was already in the Duval County Jail on un-related charges.