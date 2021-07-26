The Clara White Mission is expected to reopen, after several residents and employees tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clara White Mission had to temporarily close its food program and drop-in center for cleaning.

Those who were impacted also had to be retested, but thankfully, Monday is the full reopening.

The Clara White Mission has been a staple in the Jacksonville community, offering meals and transitional housing for the homeless. Several residents and employees were infected with COVID-19. With that, the mission was cleaned and those who were impacted were put into quarantine.

The Mission’s longtime chef, Keith Smith, served for more than 3 decades but died after contracting COVID-19.

Loved ones celebrated the life of longtime Clara White Mission chef Keith Smith on Saturday. (WJXT)

His family said he lost his battle, despite being fully vaccinated.

He was 51 years old and began as a volunteer at the mission when he was just a teenager. He was described as a gentle giant missed by all.

City Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman

Clara White’s CEO, Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, was also hospitalized with COVID-19.

It’s unclear if she contracted it during the outbreak at the mission.