The Clara White Mission is expected to reopen, after several residents and employees tested positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clara White Mission had to temporarily close its food program and drop-in center for cleaning.
Those who were impacted also had to be retested, but thankfully, Monday is the full reopening.
The Clara White Mission has been a staple in the Jacksonville community, offering meals and transitional housing for the homeless. Several residents and employees were infected with COVID-19. With that, the mission was cleaned and those who were impacted were put into quarantine.
The Mission’s longtime chef, Keith Smith, served for more than 3 decades but died after contracting COVID-19.
His family said he lost his battle, despite being fully vaccinated.
He was 51 years old and began as a volunteer at the mission when he was just a teenager. He was described as a gentle giant missed by all.
Clara White’s CEO, Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, was also hospitalized with COVID-19.
It’s unclear if she contracted it during the outbreak at the mission.