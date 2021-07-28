Long lines continue at COVID-19 testing site in Springfield

Line for COVID testing at the Florida Health Department’s Duval Central Health Plaza in Springfield on July 28, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a long line Wednesday for COVID-19 testing at Florida Health Department’s Duval Central Health Plaza in Springfield, but the same couldn’t be said for a popup vaccination site near the Main Street Bridge.

The most recent data from the Florida Department of Health shows that only 50% of Duval County residents age 12 and up have had the shot. The percentages are smaller in areas like Baker (31%), Bradford (36%) and Clay (43%) counties.

Carnell Oliver, who is typically outspoken at City Council meetings, was there at the mobile vaccination site Wednesday, getting a shot.

“Even though I have personal fears, I have to respect the life of someone else,” Oliver said.

There were a handful of others who for various reason said they changed their minds and got vaccinated.

Meantime, the lines were wrapped around the building to get tested in Springfield. It’s the second day in a row News4Jax has witnessed that.

“It’s serious. It’s a life and death matter,” said Charnisey Lindsay, who was getting tested. “I am very worried about that.”

At an Agape testing site on the Westside, people were outside, waiting in their cars to get tested.

Currently, there are no plans to expand government-run testing sites in Jacksonville. The state does offer testing at the site in Springfield from Monday through Friday. Agape Health rotates testing and vaccination sites. Some pharmacies are offering testing, usually by appointment.

Options to get tested

Agape Family Health’s office at 5460 Blanding Blvd. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at its location at 1680 Dunn Ave. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Most CVS and Walgreens pharmacies also offer COVID-19 testing by appointment. Insurance or the federal government will be billed.

Avecina Medical offers COVID-19 testing at its three locations: Julington Creek, Oakleaf Town Center and Tinseltown. Insurance will be billed if it is determined medical necessity. Otherwise, the self-pay fee is $125.

Curative is offering tests at a mobile site in the parking lot of HavanaJAX on Atlantic Boulevard. Proof of insurance is required. (Register online)