Name your price adoptions being offered by Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering the community a chance to adopt a new best friend with a name-your-own-price adoption special.

JHS is hosting the adoption event this weekend, July 31 to Aug. 1. Adopters can choose how much to donate toward the adoption of any dog over 30 pounds or adult cat.

“We want to alleviate the decision to adopt by removing as many barriers as possible,” Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS, said. “We’re grateful for the compassion and kindness of those willing to open their homes for these animals.”

All dogs and cats available for adoption will be spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and microchipped.

For more information, visit jaxhumane.org/jaxpets to see all of our available pets or stop by 8464 Beach Blvd between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.