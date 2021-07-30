Violent altercation leads to 1 shot, 1 stabbed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking people with information about a violent altercation that led to one man getting stabbed and another shot in an Arlington neighborhood in Jacksonville Thursday night to come forward.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a group of people were outside of a residence near Free Avenue and Lamson Street before the violence broke out around 8:15. The spokesperson did not say what caused the escalation, but it’s not clear if investigators know.

They did say a male victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition with at least one gunshot wound. Another male, who police did not describe as a victim, was also taken to the hospital for multiple stab wounds, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no outstanding suspects at the time the media was briefed, just before 11 p.m. Thursday. No further information was released.

Ad

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to please contact by police at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, (904) 630-0500 or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous