Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland, wife hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland and his wife, Beverly, have been hospitalized with COVID-19, Holland confirmed to News4Jax.

Holland said he might be able to go home Sunday but that his wife is not doing as well and is currently on 60 liters of oxygen.

“Keep us in your prayers,” he said via text message.

Holland said he wasn’t feeling well enough to speak further but confirmed a report from The Florida Times-Union in which he said he and Beverly had been at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville since Monday.

Holland told the Times-Union neither he nor his wife have needed a ventilator.

Neither of them had been vaccinated, Holland told the T-U, but “I wish we had been.”

Holland confirmed to News4Jax that his 39-year-old son also tested positive for the virus but is recovering at home and has not been hospitalized.

According to the T-U report, Holland said he is among seven employees of the Property Appraiser’s Office to become sick with the virus.

Holland is the latest Jacksonville elected official to report being hospitalized with COVID-19.

City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman was released from the hospital late last month after spending time in the intensive care unit.