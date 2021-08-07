Reward now over $20K for information in murder of Coast Guard member

CGIS is distributing a flyer offering over $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of active-duty U.S. Coast Guard member Caroline Schollaert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of an active-duty U.S. Coast Guard member in Jacksonville is now over $20,000.

Members of the Coast Guard Investigative Service went door-to-door in the Riverside area on Saturday, handing out flyers and asking anyone if they might have information in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old old Caroline Schollaert.

Schollaert was assigned to the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON), which is a specialized unit of the Coast Guard that handles drug interdictions.

She was killed Tuesday when she was shot by a car burglar she attempted to confront outside her Myra Street home in the Riverside area, police said.

RELATED: Car break-ins continue after Riverside woman killed confronting burglar

Ad

A flyer being handed out by CGIS asks residents to check their security cameras and property for any evidence that could be associated with the investigation.

The flyer also says the reward for information leading to an arrest is now over $20,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that along with a $4,000 reward from First Coast Crime Stoppers, the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation was offering an additional $5,000 for information in the case.

RELATED: Neighbors report crime continues near where woman was killed

The CGIS flyer does not indicate who is providing the additional reward money, but it asks residents to call First Coast Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-866-845-8477.

Ad

The Coast Guard on Wednesday issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of our Coast Guard family and we offer our deepest condolences to their family and those impacted by this tragedy. The Coast Guard is ensuring support resources are available to aid the member’s family and shipmates as we navigate this difficult time. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this investigation with assistance from the Coast Guard Investigative Service. We are coordinating with them as they conduct their investigation.”

According to police, Schollaert was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when she was shot once around 5:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived around 5:40 a.m., they found her lying unconscious in her driveway. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images that, according to police, shows a suspect before the shooting and a car believed to have picked up the suspect after the shooting.

Ad

Following the deadly shooting, according to police, the person pictured in the images below was seen running along Rosselle Street and being picked up in the same area by someone driving a newer model Ford Edge, also pictured below. Police said Wednesday that they’re seeking information about the person pictured, the car and the driver. Investigators said they believe they may have information about the case.

#JSO seeks information on pictured subject and vehicle along with its driver. Investigators believe they may have information into a murder that occurred yesterday in the 2700 block of Myra Street. Call 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS for enhanced reward. pic.twitter.com/sydiGaJueM — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 4, 2021

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.