Arrest made in murder of Coast Guard member

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with the killing of an active-duty U.S. Coast Guard member last week in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyree Parker, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.

JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said that in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, Caroline Schollaert called police to report her vehicle was being burglarized outside her Myra Street home. Waters said that as she was on the phone with dispatchers, she confronted the suspected car burglar, holding him at gunpoint and ordering him to remain until police arrived. He did not comply and instead fired a handgun several times, striking Schollaert, Waters said.

Schollaert, 27, died from her injuries.

Following a weeklong search, which involved surveillance footage being released to the public and an enhanced reward being offered for information in the case, an arrest warrant was issued Monday evening. Waters said Parker turned himself in about midnight. According to Waters, “other possible charges” are pending.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Parker was being held in the Duval County jail without bond. His first appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

Waters said the firearm used in the shooting was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the same neighborhood 11 days prior to the incident.

Schollaert served in the Coast Guard for eight years. She was assigned to the HITRON unit in Jacksonville -- a specialized helicopter squadron dedicated to drug interdictions.

Family and friends said she was a loving daughter, fiancee and friend to many.

Her father was confident an arrest would be made, saying investigators had the evidence.

The arrest in Schollaert’s death comes on the same day a memorial was held at Cecil Airport, with more than 100 Coast Guard members remembering Schollaert’s life.

Schollaert’s family will now bring her home to where she’s from near Richmond, Virginia.