Census: Jacksonville added 100,000+ residents in last 10 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has added more than 100,000 residents over the last 10 years, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jacksonville was one of 14 cities in the United States that saw a population increase of 100,000 or more from 2010 to 2020.

In total, Duval County added more than 131,304 residents in the last 10 years to increase its population to more than 995,000. That’s an increase of 15.2%.

Other cities to see similar increases include Los Angeles, New York, Charlotte, Columbus, Denver and Phoenix. Five cities in Texas and Oklahoma City also added 100,000+ residents in 10 years.

Unsurprisingly, St. Johns County saw its population skyrocket during that same span. The county added more than 83,000 residents, an increase of 43.9%, the biggest increase in the greater Jacksonville area. There are now more than 273,000 residents in the county.

Bradford and Putnam Counties saw their populations decrease since 2010. Every other county in the Jacksonville area saw a population increase, some bigger than others.

The census also found the U.S. became more diverse and more urban over the past decade, and the white population dropped for the first time on record, the Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw the nation’s political maps.