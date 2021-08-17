Education commissioner recommends sanctions against Alachua school district for mask mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to the state Board of Education on Tuesday recommending the board “use its enforcement powers” against Alachua County Public Schools after the district defied a statewide order allowing students to opt out of wearing a face mask without a doctor’s note.

Corcoran sent the letter ahead of a Tuesday evening state board meeting where members are expected to decide whether to impose sanctions, including withholding funds, from the school districts in Alachua and Broward counties for going against the order.

The Alachua County School Board put in place a two-week mask mandate for students that began Aug. 10, but students are able to opt out with a doctor’s note.

According to Corcoran, because the district requires parents to provide documentation from a medical doctor, osteopathic physician, or a licensed nurse practitioner in order to opt out of the district’s mask mandate, the district is not in compliance with the Florida Department of Health’s emergency rule, which was issued after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order putting a ban on mask mandates.

“Every school board member and every school superintendent have a duty to comply with the law, whether they agree with it or not,” Corcoran wrote. “While the district may not agree with the safety protocols set forth by the Surgeon General in the emergency rule, the Surgeon General is the person who, under the law, sets protocols to control COVID-19 in schools. As a result, I recommend that the State Board of Education use its enforcement powers to enforce the health protocols found the Emergency Rule 64DER21-12 and protect the right of parents to make health and educational decisions for their children.”

But Alachua County schools have the support of the Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote a letter Friday to DeSantis and Corcoran expressing support for school districts that are making decisions on masks that align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that all students and teachers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors.

“Florida’s recent actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts students and staff at risk,” he wrote. “I am writing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education (Department) to emphasize the importance of allowing school district leaders to make decisions that ensure safety for their students.”

Cardona said school districts could use federal relief money to offset any penalties or withheld funding imposed by the state.

The State Board of Education is set to meet at 4 p.m. to decide whether to take action against Alachua and Broward school districts.

Also, Tuesday evening, the Alachua County School Board is set to meet at 6 p.m. and will decide whether to extend its mask mandate, The Gainesville Sun reported.

The Sun reported that the school system has 535 students and 60 staff members in quarantine, and a few weeks ago, two custodians died, one of whom was a Gainesville High School employee.