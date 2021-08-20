Sources: 5 of 6 Clara White Mission executive board members resign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five of the six executive board members of the Clara White Mission have resigned as of Friday morning, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

More resignations are expected, one of the sources said.

There are 20 total board members for the mission with six executive board members.

News4Jax expects to learn more later Friday about why the board members resigned.

Clara White Mission CEO Ju’Coby Pitman told News4Jax she didn’t want to speak until talking with the mission’s attorney, but a news conference is forthcoming.

Pittman was released from the hospital late last month after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. A beloved longtime chef at the mission died of COVID-19 in July.