Residents of Berkman I tower, other nearby buildings must find alternate routes home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With several blocks of Bay Street downtown remaining closed because of structural concerns from the Berkman Plaza II demolition, residents of nearby buildings are left to find alternate routes to get home.

The areas shut down are on Bay Street from Liberty to Marsh and the Riverwalk.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeed Friday night the closures are out of an abundance of caution following a demolition issue.

JFRD and JSO have secured the area around the Berkman II Plaza demolition out of an abundance of caution and are communicating with all effected parties. Live briefing from our JFRD Chief imminent. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 21, 2021

People like Jessie Ceccorulli and Latrese Hargrave, who live nearby, are tasked with finding new ways around Bay Street to start the weekend.

“Who knows what can happen at any moment at any time,” Ceccorulli said.

“It’s a little concerning because of [Friday] night,” Hargrave said.

During the demolition process of Berkman II, a large piece of concrete did not move the way crews wanted it to. That caused them to pause their work to be on the safe side.

But there was some good news for those who live right next door.

Everyone living in Berkman I received notice they are safe and do not have to evacuate currently.

Hargrave has been living in Berkman I for the last year and not having to evacuate is giving her peace.

“It makes me feel safe, but I know that they are trying to make sure nothing happens,” she said. “But at the same time, you can never be too sure. My faith kicks in and [Friday] night was just a lot.”

Ceccorulli lives down the street.

The area used to be the normal spot for her and her dogs, Raven and Louie, to walk.

Jessie Ceccorulli walks her dogs, Raven and Louie, near the Berkman Plaza II demolition site. (WJXT)

“Rubble from the deconstruction kept encroaching, encroaching and encroaching to the point where my dogs didn’t even want to go in there,” she said.

Ceccorulli and Hargrave are waiting for the site to be revamped.

“What I say to those people who think it’s an eyesore is, it is,” Ceccorulli said of Berkman II. “But there’s progress being made, and safety has to be No. 1 as far as taking a building down.”

“The value of the property is going to increase,” Hargave said. “It’s just going to attract a lot of more great people to downtown Jacksonville.”