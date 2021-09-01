Jerry Holland hopes to once again be Duval County’s supervisor of elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jerry Holland, who currently serves as Duval County’s property appraiser, said Wednesday that he’s filed to run yet again for the position of supervisor of elections.

The position is an open seat in 2023, which is when his second term will end as property appraiser.

“The reason for my decision is I believe that our elections must be secure. During the 10 years I served as Supervisor of Elections, it was our mission to provide fair, accurate and accessible elections with transparency and integrity to every legal voter,” Holland wrote on Facebook.

Holland wrote that he has conducted more than 36 countywide and local elections. He added that many wanted him to run for mayor, but that “my family wants me to go where God is leading me.”

Holland and his wife, Beverly, were both hospitalized in August after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Neither of them had been vaccinated, Holland told News4Jax, but he said he wished they’d gotten a shot.

Ad

Holland spent several days at the Mayo Clinic before being sent home. His wife has also returned home.

In a previous interview with Holland following his hospitalization, he said he planned to get vaccinated.

“It’s a tool in the toolbox you’ve got to consider,” Holland said previously. “Talk to your physician and do what is best for you and your family.”