Jacksonville natives serving aboard U.S. Navy ship forged from 9/11 steel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Nation prepares to observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, two Jacksonville, Florida, natives are serving in the U.S. Navy aboard a ship built using steel from the World Trade Center.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaylee Moore and Petty Officer 1st Class Rashaad Ethridge were both young when the tragic attacks happened.

Ethridge was in the fourth grade and Moore was in school but didn’t really understand what was going on.

“It is one of the biggest tragedies in the U.S. and something we can all learn from,” said Moore.

Moore joined the Navy five years ago and Ethridge joined the Navy six years ago.

“It’s a reminder to cherish the time that you have with those that you love, and to protect the freedoms of the American people,” said Ethridge.

USS New York’s bow is forged from steel salvaged from the wreckage of the 9/11 World Trade Center attack. According to Navy officials, the Navy’s 9/11 namesake ships uphold the virtues of service, sacrifice and selflessness that have always been the source of America’s strength.

New York is designed to deliver Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from beach assaults to humanitarian relief efforts.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Ethridge, Moore and other New York sailors are proud to be part of a warfighting team that embodies the spirit, strength and resilience of the American people.

Click here to read more about Ethridge’s story. Click here to read more on Moore’s story.