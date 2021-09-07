Sea butterflies poke beachgoers along Florida’s coast

Warning for swimmers: Watch out for "Sea Butterflies"

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Lifeguards up and down Florida’s coast are warning swimmers about “sea Butterflies.”

They are tiny sea snails resembling shards of fiberglass. They poke beachgoers like a splinter and can cling to bathing suits.

They are not venomous and can be rinsed off with water.

There has also been an increase in jellyfish stings.

Lifeguards have been flying a purple flag at beach accesses to warn beachgoers of the stinging marine life.

