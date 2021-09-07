Partly Cloudy icon
Sea butterflies poke beachgoers along Florida’s coast

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Warning for swimmers: Watch out for "Sea Butterflies"
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Lifeguards up and down Florida’s coast are warning swimmers about “sea Butterflies.”

They are tiny sea snails resembling shards of fiberglass. They poke beachgoers like a splinter and can cling to bathing suits.

They are not venomous and can be rinsed off with water.

There has also been an increase in jellyfish stings.

Lifeguards have been flying a purple flag at beach accesses to warn beachgoers of the stinging marine life.

For more information on things to watch out for at Florida beaches, click here.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

