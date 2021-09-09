Mayor Curry says Mindy a reminder to know your zone, have a storm plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday evening in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

The storm’s formation caught the attention of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and the city, which issued a news release reminding families to have a plan in place for hurricane season.

News4Jax Weather Authority Meteorologist John Gaughan said Mindy will quickly move ashore Wednesday night and weaken to an area of low pressure. He said there’s a chance of heavy rains in Jacksonville, but they will be mainly in the morning to early afternoon hours.

In its news release, the city said that since the start of hurricane season, the City of Jacksonville’s Public Works crews have been out clearing drainage systems in flood prone areas.

The news release said no storm shelters will be opened, but residents are encouraged to have a storm kit that’s stocked and reminded to know their evacuation zone should they ever have to act quickly during hurricane season.