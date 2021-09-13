JSO: 18-year-old arrested in shooting of 14-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday that injured a 14-year-old boy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Timothy Bosket is facing a charge of attempted murder, according to police.

Officers said they responded just after 4 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at an apartment complex on Baymeadows Road and found a 14-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said they learned that there was an altercation, and a shot was fired.

Investigators also said they identified Bosket as a suspect.

Bosket was booked early Monday into the Duval County jail, according to online jail records.