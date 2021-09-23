Teen accused in Raines triple shooting among 3 indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County grand jury on Thursday returned indictments charging three people with first-degree murder in three separate cases, the State Attorney’s Office announced.

Robert Howard is now charged with first-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Howard, now 19, is accused in a triple shooting in August 2018 that left Joerod Adams, 19, dead and wounded two others after a high school football game at Raines High School.

In addition to now being charged with first-degree murder, Michael Hand is also charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hand, now 46, was arrested in connection with the June 2019 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Cedar Hills neighborhood. According to investigators, the deadly shooting stemmed from a drug deal.

Ad

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Michael Hand

Steafon Fields is now charged with first-degree murder. Fields, now 28, was arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old who police said shot several times in the Fairfield neighborhood.