Police suspect foul play after pregnant victim found dead in Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a pregnant victim’s body was found in Riverview Park on Saturday morning.

JSO says a 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m. The victim had been found by someone walking through the park, which is just south of the Trout River off Bassett Road near Lem Turner Road.

The investigation is in its early stages and police said they were still working to identify the victim. The Medical Examiner will have to determine her cause of death.

A spokesperson with the homicide unit said the death is considered suspicious and foul play is suspected.

They did not have an age for the female victim, but they said she was “visibly pregnant.” Investigators said it’s unclear how long she had been in the park.

JSO is canvassing the neighborhood for potential witnesses who may have information.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.