‘Sorry this seat is taken’: Favorite sandwich shop of injured Nassau deputy creates special tribute

A Subway sandwich shop in Nassau County honors injured deputy by saving his favorite seat.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Deputy Joshua Moyers has served the Nassau County community since 2015.

Now, that same community is showing its appreciation in its own way.

The Pig Bar-B-Q is one of several restaurants in the area providing food for the more than 300 law enforcement personnel looking for the man accused of shooting Deputy Moyers during a traffic stop Friday morning. He was not expected to survive his injuries.

At a McDonald’s on US-1, the marquee reads: “Remember Deputy Josh Moyers in your thoughts and prayers.”

There’s also a tribute at the Subway a quarter mile up the road.

Deputy Moyers would go to that Subway on US-1 with other deputies and his fiancée all the time.

They would sit in the same seat each visit, so workers created a special tribute honoring him.

“Sorry this seat is taken,” reads a note that sits next to a photo of Moyers.

“The room would light up when he would walk in,” said Subway employee Caitlyn Phelan.

That is how Phelan remembers Deputy Moyers whenever he showed up for a bite to eat.

Keeping his normal seat empty is her way of saying “Thank you.”

“To his parents, thank you,” she said. “You raised a very well young man and I know for a fact he made his fiancée very happy because I actually have seen them grow as a couple since I’ve been here. It just breaks my heart.”

Brooke Johnson owns Paislee Grace Salon and Boutique, an online clothing and accessory store. She created custom shirts and is donating a portion of the sales to Deputy Moyers’ family.

The green shirt has Deputy Moyers’ badge number and #NCSOStrong.

Johnson says the boutique has raised more than $300 dollars in just a few hours selling more than 100 shirts.

“He was a true hero,” Johnson said of Deputy Moyers. “It really touched my heart to be able to do the shirts, especially for his family because that was just the least I can do.”

This is the way the community is stepping up.

“Whenever a big tragedy or something happens, we all come together,” Johnson said. “We’re just like a big family here in Nassau [County.]”