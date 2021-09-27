JSO K-9 recovering after being shot during Nassau County manhunt

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A K-9 with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is recovering after authorities said the dog was shot by Patrick McDowell, a 35-year-old former Marine accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyers during a Friday morning traffic stop.
Moyers, 29, died Sunday at UF Health Jacksonville.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said McDowell shot the K-9 with a rifle while during the search Friday for the suspect.
The K9 is expected to be OK.
On Monday morning, the Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville Lodge 5-30′s official Twitter account tweeted photos of the K-9, saying:
“Ok, technically Chaos isn’t a member since we don’t take dues in dog biscuits… BUT he, and the rest of our K9s are definitely family.
“We are hoping for a speedy and full recovery from this fun-loving team member!”
The post comes as an intense manhunt continued Monday for McDowell, with hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers scouring a 5-square-mile area southwest of Callahan.
A statewide Blue Alert has also been issued for McDowell.
