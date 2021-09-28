Mayport sailor accused of crashing into parked airplanes facing DUI charge

Photo shows one of the planes struck in the incident.

MAYPORT, Fla. – A Navy petty officer stationed at Naval Station Mayport was arrested early Sunday morning after a bizarre incident at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport, in which she crashed into two planes that were parked on the ground, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report states that JSO was preparing to launch its helicopter in an unrelated search, when an officer saw a white van parked near the JSO aviation hangar.

As the officer called other units, the Sheriff’s Office said, the van started moving away and crashed into a small plane and then a Learjet, damaging both aircraft.

According to the report, police detained the sailor, who told officers she thought she was in Washington D.C. and trying to get to the Navy base. Investigators said she failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol level of .119%. The legal driving limit in Florida is .08%.

A statement from the Navy reads:

“We’re aware of the arrest. We’re cooperating fully with law enforcement.”