Retired Jacksonville detective pleads guilty in 1999 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of a businessman and the robbery of his wife in 1999.

William Baer, 65, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping with a weapon, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As part of a plea agreement, Baer faces life in prison, but the death penalty taken off the table.

Saad Kawaf, who was killed in his Deerwood home in May 1999, was under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI for “structuring deposits to avoid mandatory cash transaction reports,” according to discovery materials. Those reports are required for tax purposes when a deposit of $10,000 or more is made in a bank. Documents show the FDLE found dozens of deposits made of just under $10,000 from October 1998 to March 1999, totaling $407,000.

According to investigators, on the day in May 1999 that Kawaf’s body was discovered, the attackers knew Kawaf had not yet made his weekly deposit at the bank and wanted the cash. Eventually, his wife told them where they could find $30,000 in the kitchen. The wife was duct-taped to a chair at the home, and Kawaf died of his injuries.

Saad Kawaf was stabbed to death in his Deerwood home in May 1999. (WJXT)

In July 2020, JSO announced the arrests of Baer and his ex-wife, Melissa Schafer, in Kawaf’s death. Schafer pleaded guilty in December 2020 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Baer was with the Sheriff’s Office for 27 years, joining in 1975 and retiring in 2002.