Daughter of Nassau deputy who died in line of duty in 2016 visits memorial for Deputy Moyers

The daughter of Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver, who died in the line of duty in 2016, visited a memorial for Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning posted on Facebook a photo of Shelby Oliver stopping by a memorial, which was created for Moyers outside the Sheriff’s Office building in Yulee, to place flowers on Moyers’ cruiser.

The Sheriff’s Office said she also donated $100 to the Moyers family.

Her father was killed in November 2016 when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle as he chased an El Salvadorian man who was in the United States illegally across State Road 200 after helping with a U.S. Border Patrol stop.

The man, Francisco Portillo-Fuentes, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in June and now faces up to 12 years in prison and possible deportation when he is released.

“I’d like him to know he not only ruined Eric’s daughter’s life, he also ruined a lot of innocent people’s lives,” said Oliver’s father, Doug, when Portillo-Fuentes pleaded guilty earlier this year.

At the time, he said that Oliver’s daughter had recently turned 11.

“She mentioned the other day that she misses her daddy,” Oliver’s father said. “And she really wanted to talk to him, but he’s not here, but she understands that.”

He said the family “finally got some closure” with the guilty plea and that they’re one step closer to justice.

The hope is that the arrest Tuesday of Patrick McDowell in the killing of Moyers will help bring Moyers’ family some closure.