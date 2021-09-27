The Fallen: 16 local law enforcement officers line-of-duty deaths in last 9 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the past nine years, 16 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

According to News4Jax records and the Officer Down Memorial Page website, 11 died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Sunday’s death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, five others were killed during active-duty incidents. The 6-year veteran was shot multiple times Friday morning during a traffic stop in Callahan and died Sunday at UF Health Jacksonville.

These are the officers killed in active-duty situations:

These are the officers who have died from COVID-19: