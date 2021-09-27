The Fallen: 16 local law enforcement officers line-of-duty deaths in last 9 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the past nine years, 16 law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
According to News4Jax records and the Officer Down Memorial Page website, 11 died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Sunday’s death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, five others were killed during active-duty incidents. The 6-year veteran was shot multiple times Friday morning during a traffic stop in Callahan and died Sunday at UF Health Jacksonville.
These are the officers killed in active-duty situations:
- 2021: Deputy Josh Moyers, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
- 2018: Officer Lance Whitaker, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- 2018: Deputy Sheriff Ben Zirbel, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- 2016: Deputy Eric Oliver, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
- 2012: Detective David White, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
These are the officers who have died from COVID-19:
- 9/7/21: Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford, Union County Sheriff’s Office
- 9/1/21: Sergeant Daniel Eugene Watts, Jacksonville Beach Police Department
- 8/29/21: Deputy Sheriff Clint Robin Seagle, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- 8/27/21: Detention Deputy Sheriff Paul Luciano, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
- 8/21/21: Officer Eddie Bounds, Neptune Beach Police Department
- 8/21/21: Deputy Sheriff Jody Hull Jr., St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office
- 8/20/21: Detective Rodney L. Davis Sr., Waycross Police Department
- 2/3/21: Deputy Sheriff Jack Edward Gwynes, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
- 1/27/21: Auxiliary Sergeant Louis M. Livatino, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- 9/16/20: Sergeant Eric John Twisdale, Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- 8/5/20: Lieutenant Christopher Michael Cunningham, Sr., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office