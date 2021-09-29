Organs of Nassau County deputy killed during traffic stop donated to 5 people, including infant

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The legacy of Deputy Joshua Moyers will live on in five people, including an infant, after they received his donated organs.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the organs donated by Moyers include a liver, pancreas, both lungs and a kidney.

“A hero even after death,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Moyers was shot twice, once in the face and once in the back, during a traffic stop last week. The man accused of his murder was placed under arrest Tuesday following a five-day manhunt using Moyers’ handcuffs.

One day after he was shot, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Moyers was “not going to survive” his injuries. He commended the medical personnel at UF Health Jacksonville, saying they did everything possible to save Moyers.

“They’re some of the best of the best, and there was just nothing they could do for Josh,” Leeper said.

Leeper said the family, including Moyers’ fiancée, decided to donate his organs and he was being kept alive until matches could be found.

Moyers died on Sunday.

Funeral services for Moyers will be held at noon Saturday at Callahan First Baptist Church. His family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

After the service, Moyers will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard.