Family of Deputy Joshua Moyers thanks law enforcement, community for ‘outpouring of love’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The family and fiancée of Deputy Joshua Moyers on Thursday released a statement to the public, thanking law enforcement agencies for their efforts and the Nassau County community for its support following the death of their loved one.

Moyers, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday. The man accused of fatally shooting him, Patrick McDowell, surrendered Tuesday and was booked into the jail.

The statement from Moyers’ family and his fiancée, Ivy Carter, reads:

“The family and fiancé of Deputy Josh Moyers would like to thank Sheriff Bill Leeper, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the multiple law enforcement agencies that have worked tirelessly to capture Patrick McDowell. Thank you to the community for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. We know the overwhelming response of support shown to us, is a direct result of the impact Josh had on his community. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Josh, his patrol vehicle is on display at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. We ask at this time for privacy, as we navigate and process this loss as a family. Thank you,” The Moyers Family and Ivy Carter

RELATED: Timeline of events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell

Ad

On Thursday, law enforcement officers continued their search for any additional evidence in the investigation into Moyers’ killing. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said a firearm was found during the search but that it wasn’t immediately clear if it was related to Moyers’ death.

A funeral for Moyers is set for Saturday at the Callahan First Baptist Church, but it will not be open to the public.

Moyers was a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and received law enforcement training at St. Johns River State College. The Sheriff’s Office said Moyers spent two years with the county’s Explorer program before he was hired as a deputy. He was given an award in 2018 for going above and beyond the call of duty on a narcotics case.