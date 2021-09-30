Nassau County wildlife sanctuary names new foxes after fallen deputy, wounded K-9

Moyers, Chaos and Leeper are the newest additions to The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary.

HILLIARD, Fla. – A wildlife sanctuary in Hilliard has found a special way to honor a fallen deputy, a wounded K-9 and the Nassau County sheriff.

The Ark Wildlife Care and Sanctuary recently received three new foxes to its wildlife rescue location, and the animals can’t be released. They will be kept in the facility’s educational area and cared for by staff.

As a tribute to Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was killed in the line of duty, one of the foxes will be named for him. During the manhunt for Moyers’ accused killer, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 was shot and wounded. That officer will also be recognized, along with Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“We decided to pick names which reflect the service and sacrifice of those who protect and serve,” said Jonathan Howard, Director at The Ark. “The silver fox will be named Leeper, in honor of our Sheriff. The red fox will be named Chaos, in honor of the wounded K9 officer. The youngest and friendliest fox with its beautiful red and silver coat will be named Moyers in honor of our Nassau County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.”

The man accused of shooting Moyers was captured Tuesday at a sports complex in Callahan.

TIMELINE: Events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell