Following the team’s 20th loss in a row, the Jaguars desperately need a win

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left, looks for a receiver as Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars can’t seem to catch a break. The team’s most recent game against the rival Tennessee Titans -- ended in another heartbreaking loss.

The team now has 20 consecutive losses. As News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney wrote, “A long season is getting longer in Jacksonville.”

Joe Cowart, host of XL Primetime on 1010 XL Radio, says the team is making constant mistakes.

“It’s a bad football team on so many levels. Bad personnel. Brand new head coach, doesn’t look like he knows what he’s doing,” Cowart said. “I think there’s dysfunction among the coaching staff, trying to figure out what the game plan should be.”

Since the Super Bowl, the Jaguars have the second-longest losing streak ever. The only team to surpass them is the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers who lost 26 straight games.

When it comes to coach Urban Meyer, some sports insiders believe his job could be in jeopardy in the coming weeks if there isn’t a win.

Leon Searcy, a former Jaguar who is part of XL Primetime, disagrees. He and the team on XL Primetime feel Meyer will only leave on his own terms because of the costs associated.

Searcy does think Meyer’s credibility has been hurt following the viral video of Meyer at an Ohio bar following the game in Cincinnati.

“Players get into stuff. Coaches get into stuff. Unfortunately, his was caught on camera, but I think that Urban did himself a disservice by not coming back with the team when they lost because it almost feels like he abandoned them in their time of need,” Searcy said.