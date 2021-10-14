More Shipyards site renderings released as Downtown Development Review Board approves sports complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are getting a different view of what will be built along Jacksonville’s Northbank.

More renderings of the Four Seasons Hotel and Jaguars office complex were released Thursday when a Downtown Development Review Board looked at the building plans.

The concern is how the area will allow public interaction with the riverfront. Right now, the plans show an 8-foot wide walkway between the buildings. The review committee wants that to be increased to 12 feet.

During Thursday’s meeting, members were impressed with the plans and said this will be a huge asset to the downtown riverfront.

On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville City Council gave its approval to $114 million in incentives for the Shipyards project, which includes the luxury hotel. Overall, the cost will be more than $400 million, with the majority of that being picked up by Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company, Iguana Investments.

Groundbreaking could happen next spring, with completion in 2025.

The review committee also approved plans for the sports performance center, which includes new practice fields and a complex.

The City Council voted unanimously in August to approve a partnership with the Jaguars to build the team’s $120 million performance center.