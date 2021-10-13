Jacksonville agrees to help fund Four Seasons on Shipyards site. What now?

The city of Jacksonville will subsidize $114 in tax dollars for the building plans. Council members believe it's a fair trade off to bring life to the area around TIAA bank field.

Now that Jacksonville City Council has given thumbs up to helping Jaguars owner Shad Khan build a luxury hotel on the old Shipyards project, we’re looking into what’s next.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve $114 million in incentives to build a Four Seasons Hotel, condominiums and an office complex to the site. This will bring big changes downtown, Metropolitan Park and the Northbank of the St. Johns River over the next few years.

For two decades, News4Jax has reported on plans to develop the Shipyards property, which runs on the riverfront side of Bay Street between Maxwell House Coffee to Metropolitan Park. This is the second time the city has agreed to fund a development on the site.

Final plans for the new project have to be drawn up and approved and the Fire Museum will need to be relocated, but Jaguars’ officials said we could see a groundbreaking next year.

Mayor Lenny Curry is grateful for the council’s vote.

“Dirt cranes and buildings, but I think more importantly this sends a message to the finance community to Wall Street, to developers around the country that Jacksonville is ready to move forward,” Curry said. “In the last few years we’ve heard we’ve had people reach out to us people want to invest money in our downtown but they don’t have confidence that they can turn it quick enough. That they can get the votes. That we are serious about it.”

There is a lot happening in that area this fall. The Hart Bridge ramp along Bay Street near TIAA Bank Field is mostly removed, but work continues. The unfinished Berkman II condominium building is scheduled to come down next month. Plans for the development the old Jacksonville Landing property have been approved, although the statute proposed for the park is still drawing controversy.