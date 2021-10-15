Jonas Brothers want proof of negative COVID test or vaccination from concertgoers

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Fans who are attending the Jonas Brothers concert Friday night at Daily’s Place have been asked by the band to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a vaccination.

If unvaccinated, adults are being asked to show proof of a test that was taken within the past 72 hours, or rapid tests are available at the venue. Younger people will also have to test negative.

Anyone not meeting the requirements won’t be allowed inside.

A statement from a spokesperson for Daily’s Place reads:

“Certain acts visiting Daily’s Place have expressed their preference is to require that all attendees to their event provide confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. As an alternative to obtaining a negative test, they may voluntarily show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The Jonas Brothers made the announcement in August that they will be requiring proof of vaccinations or a negative test at their shows. In a statement on social media, the band said: “We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting.”