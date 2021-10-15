Ponte Vedra High School senior makes history as first girl to play, score on football team

Hughes is an assistant athletic trainer, works physical therapy at a local retirement home and made homecoming court.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A senior at Ponte Vedra High School is making history.

Caroline Hughes, 17, became the first girl to ever play football at Ponte Vedra. She added to that history on Thursday night by becoming the first girl to ever score a point when she connected on a point-after attempt during a junior varsity game at Fleming Island.

To make this experience even better, Hughes is playing on the team with her brother.

Hughes isn’t just a football player. She has a long list of athletic and educational achievements.

Hughes is on the soccer, wrestling, and weightlifting teams. She hopes to also join the track in the spring. She is in the National Honor Society, National Hispanic Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National History Honor Society and the Ambassador of Athletic Leadership Council.

If that wasn’t enough, Hughes is an assistant athletic trainer, works part-time at a local retirement home and made homecoming court. Oh, and did we mention the 4.3 GPA?

Hughes’ dreams for the future are just as large as what she has been able to accomplish in just 17 years.

Hughes hopes to go to either West Point, the Air Force Academy or the Naval Academy next fall.

Is she a powerhouse? Absolutely. Is she paving the way for future girls and women to follow their dreams? 100%.

We can’t wait to see what Caroline does in the future!