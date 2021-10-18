Man found dead in downtown Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday morning in the LaVilla area of downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded about 6 a.m. to West Adams Street near Lee Street — in the area of the Salvation Army — and found the man dead inside his room. Police said the discovery was first made by another tenant.

Detectives said that the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known and they are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).