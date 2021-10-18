News4Jax nominated for 12 Suncoast Emmys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twelve News4Jax projects have been nominated for Emmy awards, the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
The Suncoast Emmy Awards honor the best television produced in the state of Florida, along with southern Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and in Puerto Rico.
The nominees for 2021 include the following entries:
- Condo Collapse 5 p.m. (evening newscast/medium market)
- Deadly Defect? (hard news report)
- Buckman Bridge Damage (team coverage)
- Rodent Residential (investigative, multiple reports)
- Ax Handle Saturday: 60 Years Later (historical/cultural news)
- A Field of Dreams: Bridging a Racial Divide (nostalgia, news)
- When the Ambassador Became a Man (Nostalgia, news)
- Election Night 2020 (politics/government)
- Crimes of the Cloth (religion, news)
- Hard Knocked (sports story, news)
- Why Am I a Bobblehead? (promotion: news promotion)
- Vic Micolucci: Breaking Details, Emotions, Heroes (talent-reporter-daily news)
The Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place virtually on Dec. 11.