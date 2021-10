JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was arrested this week and accused of second-degree murder after a man was found dead near the Salvation Army building in downtown Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Dextor Anthony Hill is suspected in the death of an unidentified man who was found Monday morning in the 900 block of West Adams Street.

Hill is also accused of tampering with evidence.

No other details were immediately available.