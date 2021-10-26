Florida & Georgia fans line up ahead of opening of RV City

RVs were lined up on Monday outside of RV City.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The gates of RV City are set to open about 8 a.m. Tuesday ahead of the annual Florida-Georgia game this weekend.

About 100 recreational vehicles were lined up on Bryan Street near TIAA Bank Field on Monday night, but some fans arrived outside RV City more than a week before the annual rivalry game on Saturday to get a prime parking spot for their tailgates.

“We came Friday,” said Georgia fan Randy Stone. “We went two years. I think everyone’s anxious to get back.”

While RV City will be smaller this year because of construction on the Hart Bridge ramp, fans told News4Jax that they’re happy it’s back after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“RV City is changing. We don’t know what to expect when we get in there,” Stone said.

Florida fan Joe Clark was second in line for RV City because he got here Thursday. He said he’s been coming to the Florida-Georgia game for 17 years now.

“We come here to have a blast. It’s a lot of fun,” Clark said.

Clark brought a new companion this year: his Florida Bulldog Chance, who he’s hoping will bring him good luck.

“I have Chance. Gators have a chance,” Clark said.

As he waits for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Clark said he plans to “eat, drink and be merry and hang out with the bulldog.”

Parking spaces for RV City have been sold out for months.

“They were sold out in 45 minutes,” said Florida fan Richard Dean, who got in line on Sunday and he was 22nd in line.

Regardless of which team they cheer for, it was clear both the Gators and Bulldogs waiting for RV City to open were excited for Saturday’s matchup and all of the festivities surrounding the game.

“This is like Christmas for us this whole week,” Dean said.

Stone said: “We’re ready.”