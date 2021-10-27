Troopers find driver, vehicle involved in Clay County crash that left woman injured

Troopers said they located the vehicle involved in a crash last week in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers have identified and located the driver and vehicle involved in a crash last week in Clay County that left a woman injured, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The Highway Patrol said that the “driver is fully cooperating and assisting in the investigation,” and “charges are being reviewed.”

“After crash, driver stopped and rendered aid to pedestrian. Pedestrian requested to be taken home and driver complied. However, it is still required to report a crash,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

Due to the circumstances in this case, charges are being reviewed and will be issued in the very near future. After crash, driver stopped and rendered aid to pedestrian. Pedestrian requested to be taken home and driver complied. However, it is still required to report a crash. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 27, 2021

The crash happened early Friday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Belmont Boulevard. According to troopers, video shows the driver running a red light, and the vehicle striking the woman while she was crossing the road within the crosswalk.

The woman is now recovering at a hospital. Monica Dimaio, who was at Orange Park Medical Center as of Tuesday, told News4Jax that she has a broken knee cap, hip and multiple vertebrae.

“It could have been so much worse,” she said. “I’m very lucky I wasn’t killed, I’m not paralyzed,”

Dimaio, a 39-year-old mother of two, said she’s expecting to have to go through intensive rehab for her injuries. She said she doesn’t have insurance and medical bills are already stacking up.