Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Blanding Boulevard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman remained hospitalized Tuesday after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash last week on Blanding Boulevard at Belmont Boulevard.

Monica Dimaio, 39, told News4Jax that she broke her knee and fractured her hip and multiple vertebrae in her back.

Dimaio, who’s at Orange Park Medical Center, said she’s expecting to have to go through intensive rehab for her injuries. She said she doesn’t have insurance and medical bills are already stacking up. The Florida Highway Patrol originally said the woman was recovering at home.

“It could have been so much worse. I’m very lucky I wasn’t killed, I’m not paralyzed,” Dimaio said.

Early Friday morning, according to troopers, a driver ran a red light, and the vehicle struck the woman while she was crossing the road within the crosswalk. Dimaio told News4Jax that she was walking to the 7-Eleven to get a Gatorade when it happened. She said she remembers seeing headlights and, after that, she couldn’t move and was screaming because she was afraid she would get hit by another car.

“I saw the headlights as I was crossing, just as the car was hitting me,” Dimaio said. “I didn’t really have much time to react.”

According to FHP, the vehicle involved was a black 2016-2021 Chevrolet Cruze that should have minor to moderate damage to the right front and right side. The Highway Patrol said the driver possibly works in the food industry or delivery business.

“Even though I ended up with broken bones, they’re fixable. All of the injuries eventually I will heal from,” Dimaio said.

FHP released both surveillance images, as well as video that was recorded by a red-light camera. (Editor’s note: This video may be difficult to watch, but it’s a piece of evidence that could help investigators crack the case.)

🔷Clay County Hit & Run Crash🔷



This vehicle struck & injured a female pedestrian on Blanding Blvd @ Belmont Avenue. Please provide any information regarding the vehicle/driver involved.

2016-2021 Chevy Cruze, Black in color, 18-25 yoa White male driver, thin build, brown hair. pic.twitter.com/LJYJcMz7vB — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 24, 2021

According to FHP reports, there have been close to 500 hit-and-runs in Clay County so far this year, more than 50 of which have resulted in someone getting hurt. Two of them have been fatal.

Anyone with information about Friday’s crash is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).