Florida-Georgia weekend kicks off with Hall of Fame induction ceremony, baseball game & more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida-Georgia football game doesn’t kick off until Saturday afternoon, but there are plenty of events scheduled for Friday.

That includes the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon was held in the afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

The Class of 2021 includes former Gators running back Ciatrick Fason and defensive back Keiwan Ratliff, along with former Bulldogs linebacker Thomas Davis and offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb.

Nearby at RV City, there will be a decorating contest that gets underway at 3:30 p.m., and the recreational vehicles with the best Halloween decorations are team spirit will be judged.

Across the way at 121 Financial Ballpark, the Gators and Bulldogs baseball teams will face off in an exhibition game, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

There will also be some music down the street at the VyStar Memorial Arena, where Luke Combs will be performing. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.