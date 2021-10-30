Special zones around stadium keep fans safe, healthy for Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With tens of thousands of fans in Downtown Jacksonville for the Florida-Georgia game on Saturday, the city has placed strategic Information & First Aid Zones around the Sports Complex area to help keep fans healthy -- and out of trouble.

With all the excitement and fun energy at the annual rivalry game, the city wants everyone to have a good time responsibly.

To help keep it an enjoyable and safe event for everyone, the city and UF Health set up the information and first aid zones to help fans. They provide basic medical help, first aid, transportation services information, directions, water and more.

Importantly, fans who request assistance at one of the penalty-free safe zones for themselves or their friends will not be subject to legal action on any alcohol issues.

“We’ve got about six of them around the footprint. Those are specifically that – they’re safe zones. Charge your cell phone, if you need medical attention, if you just need specific information, transportation information, just a place for fans to go if they need assistance from any city agency, including the police, fire or just city officials,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said.

The zones will operate until 30 minutes after the game ends. For more information on the zones, click here.

Locations:

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena @ A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and Duval Street

South lawn in front of the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place

Shipyards at Catherine Street

Lot E outside of RV City

South of Veterans Memorial Wall at TIAA Bank Field

Metropolitan Park 2 north of Lot Q