State websites experiencing outages

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reporting its website is operational, but experiencing outages and intermittent issues.
MyFlorida.com and FlGov.com indicated on Monday that their sites were “currently under maintenance,” Tuesday morning, the websites are displaying an “internal server error” message.
FLHSMV sent out a message on twitter Tuesday morning acknowledging the outages.
While currently operational, Florida’s driver license and motor vehicle systems continue to experience intermittent issues and outages. We’re working with our network host, Florida Digital Service, to resolve these issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) November 2, 2021