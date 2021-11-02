State websites experiencing outages

(Jenny Kane,Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reporting its website is operational, but experiencing outages and intermittent issues.

MyFlorida.com and FlGov.com indicated on Monday that their sites were “currently under maintenance,” Tuesday morning, the websites are displaying an “internal server error” message.

FLHSMV sent out a message on twitter Tuesday morning acknowledging the outages.